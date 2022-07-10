2 charged with second-degree murder in Wetaskiwin altercation

A 19-year-old man died in hospital Friday evening after an altercation in Wetaskiwin, Alta., police say.

According to RCMP, officers responded around 8:25 p.m. to 40 Avenue east of 56 Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died that evening.

The victim was identified by Mounties as Antwon Bull of Ponoka, Alta.

RCMP's Major Crimes Unit charged two Wetaskiwin residents, Adam James Cook, 27, and Morgan Maslin, 20, with one count of second-degree murder.

Both men remain in police custody following a bail hearing, with their next court appearance scheduled for July 12 in Wetaskiwin provincial court.