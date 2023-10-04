'This could have been a terrible tragedy:' Two toddlers have minor injuries after car crashes through daycare fence

Police say two toddlers and one adult sustained minor injuries after a driver crashed through a fence outside a Vaughan daycare on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a daycare at the corner of Rutherford Road and Melville Avenue, near Jane Street, shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a reports of a collision.

Police said an 82-year-old man drove his vehicle through a fenced yard outside the daycare where some children were playing at the time.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Police said two children – ages two and three - were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries along with an employee of the daycare, who sustained an injury to the leg.

“The initial information is that a car had been driving in a parking lot and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went into a metal fence at the daycare and that caused the fence to strike some children as well as an adult employee at the daycare,” Sgt. Clint Whitney told reporters at the scene on Wednesday. “We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive and we can also appreciate that the witnesses, and there were many, witnessed a traumatic incident. It was disturbing for everybody and there was a lot of chaos but fortunately the situation is under control right now.”

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle but police said he has been taken to hospital for an assessment.

Meanwhile, a full investigation is underway.

“This could have been a terrible tragedy. Fortunately we are looking at a situation where everyone has minor injuries,” Whitney said.

Whitney said that police have already spoken with a number of witnesses but are still looking to interview others, who may have left the scene without speaking with officers.