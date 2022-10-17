iHeartRadio

2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.


Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 45-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
