2 children hospitalized after pedestrian crash in Sherwood Park: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Erin Bezovie
Two children were taken to hospital after a crash in Sherwood Park Wednesday afternoon.
Strathcona County RCMP responded to a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on Crimson Drive near Carlyle Crescent at 2:06 p.m.
The two children were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The road was closed to traffic until 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.
RCMP say a collision analyst is assisting in the investigation.
