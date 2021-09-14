2 children missing from Surrey, B.C., elementary school
Two children have been reported missing from a Metro Vancouver elementary school.
Mounties in Surrey say the boys, aged 7 and 8, had been playing together at Cindrich Elementary School at the time they left its grounds.
Lyndon Esau and Aiden Poslowsky were seen at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday running south on 134 Street, away from the school, Mounties said.
The boys' families, the school and police are concerned for their well-being, the RCMP said. A search and rescue crew has been called to aid in the search.
Lyndon is described as seven years old and of an "unspecified" ethnicity with a "dark complexion" and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and Spider-Man running shoes.
Aiden is eight and white, with ash blond hair in a Mohawk style, officers said. He was last seen in black pants with white stripes, a green jacket and black running shoes.
