2 companies fined for health and safety violations after workplace injuries
Two separate companies have been fined for occupational health and safety (OHS) violations leading to workplaces injuries.
Zbigniew Gromek, operating as Double G Painting, was fined a total of $8,400 as a result of a workplace incident from 2020 in Fillmore, Sask., according to a release from the provincial government.
A worker was standing on a ladder which slipped, leading to a fall to the floor and serious injuries.
The charges were given on Sept. 2, 2022 in Weyburn Provincial Court.
On Sept. 8, 2022, Bill Goodtrack was fined a total of $14,000 in Assiniboia Provincial Court as a result of a workplace incident from 2019 where a worker in Wood Mountain, Sask. made contact with an energized power line and was seriously injured.
According to the OHS guidelines, employers are required to create safe workplaces and must provide information, training, and supervision for staff to do their job safely.
