2 COVID-19 deaths, 189 new cases reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with two deaths. There were 121 cases identified as variants of concern.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

Of the two deaths, one person was in their 70s from the Far North West zone. The other was a person in the 19 and under age group from the North West zone. The second death occurred in February, but has been deemed a COVID-19 death following investigation.

One other death was determined to be out of province and removed from Saskatchewan’s count.

There are 174 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), North West (27), North Central (six), North East (two), Saskatoon (81), Central West (three), Central East (10), Regina (24), South West (eight), South Central (seven) and South East (eight) zones.

There are 2,305 cases considered active following 291 recoveries reported on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 226, or 18.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

As of Monday, the province has detected 7,417 variants of concern. There have been 3,983 variants identified in Regina, and 867 found in Saskatoon.

No new variant lineage results were reported on Tuesday.

There were 2,515 COVID-19 tests processed on Monday.

The province said 9,924 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Saskatchewan. In total, 460,747 doses have been given.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY DROPs TO 37+

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 37-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 18 and older.