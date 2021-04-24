2 COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, along with 286 new cases and 189 variants of concern.

Both deaths were people in their 70s from the Regina zone.

There were 194 new recoveries reported. Currently, 2,558 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan.

Across the province, 186 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (15), North West (28), North Central (25), North East (four), Saskatoon (55), Central West (one), Central East (16), Regina (90), South West (18), South Central (10) and South East (15) zones.

Nine cases are pending residence information.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 257, or 21 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 4,321 COVID-19 tests processed in the province in Friday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 189 variants of concern (VOC), bringing the total number of VOC cases to 5,880. Variants have been detected in the Far North West (15), North West (28), North Central (25), North East (four), Saskatoon (55), Central West (one), Central East (16), Regina (90), South West (18), South Central (10) and South East (15) zones.

No new lineage results were reported Saturday.

VACCINATIONS

The province said an additional 10,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given. In total, 392,294 doses have been administered in Saskatchewan.

The new doses were given in the Far North West (346), Far North East (253), North West (930), North Central (859), North East (552), Saskatoon (3,277), Central West (458), Central East (529), Regina (627), South West (871), South Central (233) and South East (908).

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system is available to residents 44-years and older, as of April 22.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility remains at 40 and older.

The province said the age range applies to all immunization clinics, including booked appointments, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

According to the province, 30 per cent of Saskatchewan's population has received their first vaccine dose.

COVID-19 EXPOSURE RISK AT PRINCE ALBERT 'FREEDOM RALLY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a “Freedom Rally” event in Prince Albert.

The health authority says the event took place on April 17.

“Individuals who participated in this event on April 17, 2021 must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner for further directions. You may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the SHA said in a news release.