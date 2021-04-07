2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. include person in their 30s

The Government of Saskatchewan announced two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and 189 new cases. One death was a person in their 30s.

Another 153 variants of concern (VOC) were also confirmed.

The province also announced it is extending all public health measures to April 26.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,830 VOC were confirmed in Saskatchewan.

The variant cases have been identified in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four) North West (six), North Central (19), Saskatoon (178), Central West (12), Central East (60), Regina (1,986), South West (14), South Central (245) and South East (232) zones.

Another 72 variant cases are pending residence information.

2 DEATHS, 189 NEW CASES, 246 RECOVERIES

The two new deaths include one person in their 30s from the North Central zone and one from the 80-plus age group from the Regina zone.

There are 2,138 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 202 people are in hospital in the province related to the virus, including 42 people in ICU.

New cases are located the Far North West (four), North West (nine), North Central (three), Saskatoon (43), Central East (12), Regina (74), South West (three), South Central (15), and South East (23) zones. Three cases are pending residence information.

Two cases tested out of province were added to the Far North East zone count.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 226, or 18.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 3,122 COVID-19 tests processed on Tuesday.

The province said there were 6,738 doses of COVID-19 vaccines newly distributed. There have been 234,209 doses given in Saskatchewan to date.