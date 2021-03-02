Saskatchewan reported two new deaths in individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 134 new cases.

The two residents who died were both over 80, one in the North Central zone, the other in Saskatoon.

There are 1,492 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 144, or 11.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (22), Far Northeast (12), Northwest (12), North Central (5), Northeast (two), Saskatoon (28), Central East (eight), Regina (38), South Central (three) and Southeast (three) zones. One case is pending details.

The province reported 194 new recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 154 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU.

The SHA processed 2,175 tests on Monday.

VACCINES

There are 618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Monday. These doses were given out in the Far Northwest (27), Far North Central (11), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (six), North Central (44), Saskatoon (425), Central East (88) and Southeast (six) zones.

All long-term care homes have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the province said.

TESTING VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) can now test for COVID-19 variants of concern, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed on Monday afternoon.

It said the RRPL has completed the validation process in order to support whole genome sequencing.

This new test will determine if a positive COVID-19 case is a variant of concern.

PRIVATE COVID-19 TESTING

A private health care and safety company will provide COVID-19 testing services in Regina.

PCR and rapid point-of-care tests are available at Haztech’s Health Centre, as well as in their Mobile Health Units, across the Prairie Provinces. READ MORE.