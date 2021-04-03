2 COVID-19 tickets issued at Regina protest

Two people were fined for participating in a protest which exceeded the 10 person outdoor gathering limit, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police monitored the protest in the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue, organized to protest the province's COVID-19 Public Health Orders.

There were approximately 30 people in attendance.

As a result, RPS said two women were issued Summary Offence tickets for failing to comply with the Public Health Order limiting outdoor gathering sizes.