2 crashes involving pedestrians in less than 2 hours under investigation in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are investigating two crashes involving pedestrians that happened just 90 minutes apart Monday night.

The first happened shortly after 9 p.m. on 152nd Street near 68 Avenue. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a semi, police said in a news release.

"The driver of the truck is co-operating with police," the statement from Surrey RCMP said. "The investigation is in the very early stages and police are working to determine what factors may have led to this unfortunate circumstance."

Anyone with dash-cam video from the area taken between 9 and 9:15 p.m. is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

A second, separate incident happened less than an hour and a half later on 82nd Avenue near 122A Street. Police said in a news release a woman was rushed to hospital with severe injuries after the crash, adding the driver "stopped momentarily," but then "proceeded to flee south on 122A street."

Now, Mounties are looking for a "smaller-model," dark-coloured SUV they say was involved in the hit-and-run. Police said the vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about that incident or with dash-cam video from the area taken between 10:30 and 11 p.m. should contact Surrey RCMP. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.