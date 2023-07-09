2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the scene
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
A cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
The crash happened in Parkdale shortly after 1 p.m. at Lake Shore Boulevard West and The Boulevard Club, which is just west of Jameson Avenue.
Toronto police, in a tweet, said one of the cyclists involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second cyclist fled the scene, they said.
More to come. This is a developing story.
