2 cyclists in hospital with 'serious' injuries after being hit by Range Rover: EPS

Police are investigating after two cyclists were hit by a Range Rover while they were standing on the side of the road in southwest Edmonton.

Officers responded to the collision around 4 p.m. Sunday near Wheeler Place and Whiston Road, according to police.

“Upon arrival, members found two cyclists on the ground at the side of the road in medical distress,” said EPS in a news release.

A group of four cyclists had stopped and were talking on the side of the road when the crash happened, according to EPS. Police were told a Range Rover driven by a 42-year-old man drove around the corner and hit two of the cyclists in the group.

A 59-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

EPS said speed and impairment were not factors in the collision and that charges are pending against the driver.