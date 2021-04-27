2 days in the 20s in Calgary ahead of weekend showers

Our energy budget will maintain a surplus – that is to say, we'll be getting more energy in from wind and insolation (the sun), than that which fluctuates out (emissions). As such, the warm-up continues, potentially into the 20s, as the wave of polar vortex energy centres over Nunavut and is kicked out late Wednesday by a high-pressure ridge building up from California.

And that's pretty much it. No foolin'. The next two days will involve nothing-to-write-home-about wind out of the west, with gusts today reaching the 30 km/h range (yesterday's cap was 41 km/h) and a few wispy clouds.

That said, we'll be keeping our eyes on that fire ban status again, because these warm, dry days could yield additional restrictions.

There are some great opportunities for us to get rained on coming in, though. Enjoy the work week outdoors as often as you can because, afterward, we're digging into much-needed rainshowers for the weekend.

More info on "up" if you scroll down through those weather photos!

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy with evening showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: ongoing showers, low 2 C

I said information on "up" because aside from tidal influence, the moon isn't really a massive part of meteorology – but the "pink moon" (so named for corresponding to flowers from the Old Farmer's Almanac) was up and at 'em and led to some great photos: here's one from Billie, and two from Matt!

Lastly, Roy snapped this magnificent shot!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield