2 dead, 1 in critical condition after South Surrey crash

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of 176th Street. A Volkswagen Golf travelling north collided with a Hyundai sedan that was going in the same direction, knocking both vehicles from the road, according to Surrey RCMP.

Both cars ended up in a water-filled ditch.

Karan Deep Singh, a cashier at Morgan Creek On The Run Esso station, was working that evening and said he saw dozens of first responders attend to the crash. About an hour after it occurred, he said he asked an RCMP officer who had entered the gas station what happened and was told, "It's now a crime scene."

“I was shocked when he said it was a very dangerous accident,” he told CTV News.

Police say three occupants of the Hyundai—two males and one female—were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth occupant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Sunday afternoon, Surrey RCMP confirmed two of the patients had died, while the third remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the Volkswagen is currently in police custody, according to RCMP.

The initial investigation indicates that speed and alcohol may be factors in the collision, police say.

176th Street (Highway 15) was closed to northbound traffic at 32nd Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation, with assistance from frontline officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information or dash camera video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-104042.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise.