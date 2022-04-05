2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
Police responded to the crash on Calgary Trail near 41 Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, a 2014 Land Rover was southbound when it lost control and struck a culvert in the centre median.
The rear passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was thrown from the vehicle before the Land Rover rolled "several times," EPS added. He was declared dead on scene.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 19-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and taken by STARS to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.
Several family members and friends identified him as Ishaq Assaf.
EPS believe speed to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the crash is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
