2 dead, 2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton

Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 south of Township Road 514 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.

RCMP said they recived the call at 10:28 a.m. and a 21-year-old woman from Strathcona County and a 40-year-old woman from Fort McMurray were found dead at the scene.

The injured people, a 42-year-old female and a 45-year-old male, were in stable condition, Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton

Two children were also assessed on scene but not taken to hospital.

The collision made the busy highway "impassible" for several hours, RCMP said.

Police initially said that three vehicles were involved, but later updated that it was four. The scene has now been cleared and police continue to investigate.