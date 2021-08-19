2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred
Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for.
COVID-19 WCB claims make up 11.3 per cent of all claims in 2021Health-services workers have filed more than 4,000 Workers Compensation Board claims related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
When is Alberta going to see pandemic data and modelling? Hinshaw offers no new timelineAfter promising to release pandemic modelling and data Thursday evening, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health apologized for it not being available and said her team remains committed to ensuring it is publicly available.
No On-Reserve Voting For October Referenda, Senate Election in AlbertaIndigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites and senate elections happening the same day as municipal elections on Oct. 18, Alberta Municipal Affairs has confirmed.
Man charged following July vandalism incident of Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalkOne man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism incident of a pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach.
Two men charged after stolen trailer and pick-up truck located by Wood Buffalo RCMPA pair of men from Edmonton face multiple charges, including for possessing explosives and meth, after RCMP located them driving a reportedly stolen truck and trailer.
Muslim group holds 'ask me anything' session in Saskatoon to dispel misconceptions some have about faithMembers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) were in front of city hall, hoping to have discussions with people walking by, displaying signs such as “I am a Muslim, ask me anything.”
Other people without homes in Halifax fear city is coming for them nextThe day after police and municipal workers forced some people living on public property to leave, others who are doing the same wonder if they're next.
'They have to be prepared at a moment's notice': Tow truck driver course offered in Canada for 1st timeDriving a tow truck is one of the most dangerous jobs on the road. Now, those who do it in Canada can receive the highest level of training.
Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay TownshipOPP have closed a roadway near Georgian Bay following a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.