2 dead, 3 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary
A late morning collision on the Trans-Canada Highway involving a semi, two vans and a car has left two people dead, three others injured and prompted officials to close a section of the highway to traffic.
The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m.
According to an update issued by the RCMP around 2:30 p.m., the incident was initiated by an eastbound cube van that crossed the freeway into the westbound lanes, where it ran head-on into a car.
At the same time, a westbound semi behind the car was unable to stop and rear-ended it.
A westbound cube van traveling behind the semi then rear-ended the semi.
Two people were pronounced dead on scene and EMS officials confirm three patients were transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.
There was no word on the condition of the driver of the semi or the occupants of the westbound cube van.
Westbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 1A via Morley Road.
RCMP has not provided an expected time for the reopening of the section of highway.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details are confirmed.
