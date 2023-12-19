2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.

Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the incident occurred on Heart Lake Road, between Mayfield and Old School roads, just before 8 a.m.

A passenger vehicle and a school bus were involved in the collision.

Officials say that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead. Police said another person sustained serious injuries while the driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

"We are saddened to learn that the accident involving a school bus, which was enroute to a DPCDSB school, resulted in the loss of life and multiple injuries," a spokesperson from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) told CTV News, adding none of its students were injured.

"As a Catholic community, we pray for all those involved and their families."

Police say that a child was in the bus at the time of the crash. They were assessed at the scene and do not have injuries.

“Obviously this is tragic. It is tragic on the best of days but especially so close to the holiday period,” Acting Sgt. Joe Brisebois told reporters at the scene. “The message for drivers: please slow down, stay in control, never drive impaired and drive according to the weather and road conditions.”

Few details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the collision.

Heart Lake Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate the incident.

Caledon OPP and emergency crews are currently on scene of a serious two-vehicle collsion on Heart Lake Road.



Heat Lake is currently closed from Mayfield Road to Old School Road. Please avoid the area. More information to be shared when available.#CaledonOPP @TownOfCaledon pic.twitter.com/RsGb0HwJXI