2 dead, 8 rescued after boat flips over in Lake Ontario
Toronto police are investigating a boat crash near the city’s Port Lands on Tuesday evening that left two people dead.
Emergency crews were called to the Tommy Thompson Park area just before midnight for reports of a boat flipped over in Lake Ontario.
Police said a boat was travelling northeast into the harbour when it collided with a rock island breakwater.
As a result, the boat, which had 10 occupants, capsized. When officers arrived, they pulled eight people out of the water.
A search was then conducted to find the two other occupants of the boat who disappeared following the crash.
Police said the boat was recovered from the lake and found the two missing persons, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, dead inside the craft.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV OttawaThe CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.
-
Former Ottawa police chief to speak publicly for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'Peter Sloly is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary committee looking at possibly expanding the federal jurisdiction of security in the parliamentary precinct.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionPolling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Sudbury man to release his second video gameChris LaRue is getting ready to release a spinoff of his video game Tall Poppy sometime this year.
-
Man dead after worksite incident in CaledonOne person is dead after a worksite incident in Caledon Wednesday.
-
North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public placesMagan Pringle says her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter almost picked up a used needle at a public beach in North Bay.
-
'It’s vindicating': B.C. man to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuryMore than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, a B.C. man has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer at Mass Casualty Commission seeks rule change to allow all questioningThe Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a round table to a handful of attendees.
-
'She really has turned into the grandmother of the world': Calgarians love the queen but the monarchy? Not so muchCalgarians love the Queen, but are questioning the monarchy