2 dead after pickup truck crashes into snowplow near Maidstone, Sask.
Two people are dead after a crash involving a snowplow and two pickup trucks on Highway 16 just west of Maidstone.
Maidstone RCMP were dispatched to the crash Monday afternoon, according to a news release.
Investigators determined that a pickup truck and a snowplow collided. A second pickup truck then also collided with the snowplow.
There were four people in the second pickup truck. A 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both from Beaumont, Alta., were pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the second pickup truck and another man riding in the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man driving the first pickup truck was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the snowplow was not injured.
Highway 16 was closed for the on-scene investigation but has since been re-opened.
Maidstone RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
Feds sending 140 million rapid tests across Canada this monthThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.
-