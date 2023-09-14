2 dead after possible 'neighbour dispute' in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say

Police are investigating a double-homicide in Chilliwack, B.C., that potentially stemmed from a dispute between neighbours.

Authorities said Chilliwack RCMP officers found the victims – a man and woman – inside a home after responding to reports of gunfire in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

Officers also identified and arrested a suspect.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to take conduct of the case, and on Thursday said the suspect and victims appear to have known each other.

"We're still trying to determine exactly what it is that happened here – the initial information we have is that it was a neighbour dispute," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

The suspect, a man whose identity has not been released, remained in custody Thursday morning, Pierotti said.

The double-homicide followed less than two weeks after another shooting in the area.

Authorities previously said they found a 35-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg in the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake road on Sept. 3.

Officers subsequently arrested a 48-year-old man and seized "multiple firearms" from his home, according to the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional detachment.

Pierotti couldn't comment on any possible connection between that incident and Tuesday's shooting, but said IHIT would be looking into all investigational avenues.

He said members would be in the neighbourhood Thursday looking for witnesses and video that can assist in their investigation.

"We're looking to speak to anyone who lives in that area and could give us a bit more insight as to the relationship between (the victims and suspect)," Pierotti said.