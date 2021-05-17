2 dead after single vehicle rollover on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Northwest 4 Road on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Sunday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Saddle Lake and St. Paul police responded and performed first aid on two people in the vehicle.

The 42-year-old male driver from Whitefish Lake First Nation, and the 29-year-old female passenger from Saddle Lake Cree Nation were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say their names will not be released.

According to Mounties, the cause of the rollover is being investigated.