2 dead as police investigate 'targeted homicide' on Vancouver Island

The RCMP's major crime unit on Vancouver Island is looking into what it describes as a "targeted homicide" near Parksville earlier this week.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside RCMP received a report of a man's body found at a rural property in Errington.

"The death of the man was deemed suspicious and investigators believed that criminality was a factor," said RCMP in a release Thursday.

As police continued their investigation, officers located another deceased person who they believe is a suspect in the man's death.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and police say there is "strong indication" that the man's death was an isolated incident that poses no additional risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.