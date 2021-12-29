2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Alberta: RCMP
RCMP say two people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Alberta.
Officers were conducting a wellness check at a residence in Little Buffalo on Boxing Day when they found a 58-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man unresponsive and with no pulse.
Police say the officers on scene began to feel dizzy and light-headed, so they called a local fire department for assistance.
The fire department then identified a “high level” of carbon monoxide inside the residence.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected and that the incident is believed to be isolated.
RCMP are encouraging people to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, such as headache, dizziness, chest pain and confusion, and to check their carbon monoxide detectors to confirm they are working properly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality urges residence to stay off frozen lakes, ponds until ice thickness testing resumesThe Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding everyone that it is currently not safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, with signs of noticeably thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.
-
SIU invokes mandate after crash in BrantfordThe province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a crash in Brantford.
-
Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leakingTraffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroomWith the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.
-
World Juniors: Oilers draft pick Munzenberger looking to lead Germany back to quarterfinalsA year after making his World Juniors debut in Edmonton, Munzenberger has helped his German side to within a win of a quarterfinal spot for the second year in a row.
-
'Act as though COVID is everywhere': Dr. Summers ahead of New Year's gatheringsWith the Middlesex-London Health Unit reporting its highest daily number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the region's top doctor is urging caution ahead of New Year's Eve gatherings.
-
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commanderRoyal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines says the fire that broke out on board HMCS Fredericton last month while the frigate was sailing off the coast of Norway could have been avoided.
-
Waterloo Region reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases for first timeHealth officials in Waterloo Region have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began on Wednesday.
-
'Hazardous weather' leads to closure of some Metro Vancouver COVID-19 test sites amid 'significant demand'A B.C. health authority that says it's seeing a "significant demand" for COVID-19 testing in recent days has closed some collection centres due to "hazardous weather conditions."