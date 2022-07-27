2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. near 10th Avenue and 6th Street in New Westminster.

"Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle which then allegedly fled at a high rate of speed," a statement from MVTP said. "A short time later, the vehicle was located on fire, after causing a multi-vehicle collision."

Police said two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital, but they died of their injuries.

The driver who reportedly fled from police and their passenger were arrested near the scene of the car fire. Both are still in custody and could face charges of prohibited driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and flight from police.

Transit police are continuing their investigation and B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident. The IIO is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call MVTP at 604-515-8300.