Crowsnest Pass RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead early Friday morning.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that they responded to a 911 call of a sudden death at a residence in Coleman, Alta., a community in the municipality of Crowsnest Pass.

An adult man and woman were discovered at the residence and confirmed to be dead.

The deaths are considered suspicious. The RCMP have brought in the Major Crimes Unit along with RCMP Forensic Identification Services to assist in the investigation.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Autopsies will be conducted. There was no other information available.