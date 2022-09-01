2 dead in Highway 16 head-on crash where driver was headed wrong way

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday.

RCMP say a Ford Focus was being driven in the wrong direction in the westbound lane when it collided head on with a BMW near Range Road 223 shortly before midnight.

The 72-year-old man driving the Focus died on scene, as did a 66-year-old passenger of the other vehicle.

The BMW's driver and second passenger were taken to hospital and expected to survive.

Mounties are investigating the crash and have asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The identities of the deceased were not released by police.