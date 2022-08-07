2 dead in Langley crash

Two people are dead after their vehicle was "pushed" into an intersection and hit by a truck Saturday in Langley, according to the RCMP.

Police were called to the intersection of 32 Avenue and 196 Street around 5 p.m., according to the detachment.

The investigation has revealed that a Volkswagen was hit by an SUV that witnesses say "may have missed the stop sign," a media release issued Sunday says. The impact appears to have pushed the car into oncoming traffic "where a secondary collision occurred with a large Dodge Truck," it continues.

Both occupants of the car died at the scene, and they have been identified as a man and woman from Surrey, both in their 50s.

The people in the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators and anyone with dashcam footage from the area are urged to call 604-532-3200.