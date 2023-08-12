2 dead in Morris murder-suicide: RCMP

RCMP are investigating an apparent murder-suicide incident in the RM of Morris.

Mounties say it happened August 12, around 12:35 a.m., when multiple RCMP units responded to reports of a shooting.

Investigators believe a 32-year-old man shot both a 65-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man before shooting himself.

Officers found the 32-year-old man and the 65-year-old woman deceased in the residence. The 59-year-old man was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is a familial connection between the three people. RCMP are not searching for any other suspects.