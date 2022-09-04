2 dead in overnight fire in Trochu, Alta.

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Trochu, Alta.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Three Hills RCMP received a 911 call of a house on fire with people trapped inside.

Three Hills RCMP and Trochu Fire responded to a residence on School Road, in the town of Trochu. Efforts were made to rescue the people, but two people were located deceased.

A 68-year-old man and 64-year-old woman have been confirmed dead. They are believed to be the only occupants.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trochu is a town of around 1,000 people. It's 147 kilometres northeast of Calgary.