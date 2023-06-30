2 dead in Thursday head-on collision on Hwy. 93

Two people are dead after a head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 93 near Dolly Varden.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Columbia RCMP and emergency crews responded to calls of a fatal collision. Investigators determined that a car travelling west crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic where it collided with an oncoming SUV.

The two occupants of the car were pronounced dead on scene, while the three occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A STARS spokesperson told CTV News Thursday night that it transported a woman in her 30s to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in stable condition.

The highway was closed for several hours but re-opened early Thursday evening.

No other details about the deceased were available.

Columbia Valley RCMP are continuing to investigate, with assistance from BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service.