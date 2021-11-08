2 dead, third hospitalized following 17 Ave SW crash

Two people are dead and another was taken to hospital in critical condition following a Monday morning crash in the city's southwest.

EMS officials confirm the crash occurred at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 29th Street S.W. when two SUVs collided.

Police confirm the deceased are both seniors who were in the same vehicle.

"One of the occupants of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second individual has since passed away as well," said Sgt. Steve Campbell of the CPS traffic unit.

"We're still trying to determine the speed component of this crash. We do believe that speed may have been a factor. There is some information that there may have been a collision prior to this incident."

As of 10 a.m., the status of the patient who had been transported to hospital had been upgraded from critical to stable.

Campbell says it unusual for a collision of this magnitude to take place during the morning commute on a road with fairly heavy traffic flow.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or has video footage of the collision is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

The intersection reopened to traffic shortly before noon.