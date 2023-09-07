2 deadly crashes on same Sault road in less than 24 hours

There has been a second deadly crash within 24 hours on the same stretch of road in Sault Ste. Marie.

On Tuesday night, a 36-year-old off-duty police officer was killed at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Farwell Terrace while driving his motorcycle home after working an overtime shift.

Hours later on Wednesday morning, another driver was killed in a crash less than three kilometres away.

An emergency call was received around 11:20 a.m. about a three-vehicle collision involving a delivery van and two pickup trucks at the intersection of Wallace Terrace and South Eden Street, Sault police said in a news release.

"The initial investigation has revealed a Ford pickup was eastbound on Wallace Terrace east of Allens Side Road and crossed the centre line striking a westbound delivery van and a westbound Chevrolet pickup. The Ford pickup then left the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side," police said.

"The driver of the rolled over pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle and was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene while the delivery van driver was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

No word on what caused the Ford pickup to cross the centre line or if any charges are pending.

"Anyone who may have dashcam, doorbell camera or surveillance video of the collision or the moments leading up to the collision is urged to call Traffic Services at 705-949-6300 ext. 382," police said.