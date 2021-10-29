2 deaths, 141 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 141 new cases on Friday, with the majority of new cases in the Southern Health Region.

Of the new cases, 97 are among unvaccinated people, while seven are in partially vaccinated people. There are 37 new cases among fully vaccinated Manitobans.

There have been 1,246 deaths and 63,353 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are 1,217 active cases, and 60,890 people have recovered.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.9 per cent.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

According to provincial data, the majority of Friday’s new cases were located in the Southern Health Region, where 83 cases were reported. This is nearly four times higher than Winnipeg, where 22 new cases were reported.

The Northern Health Region had 19 new cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region had nine new cases and the Interlake-Eastern had eight new cases.

Information on the vaccination status of Friday’s cases was not reported.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the provincial dashboard, Manitoba has 85 people in hospital with COVID-19; of those, 60 have active COVID-19 cases.

The province says of the active cases, 43 are not vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-five people are receiving intensive care for COVID-19. Of those, 20 have active cases. The province said 17 of the active cases in ICU are not vaccinated, while three are fully vaccinated.