2 deaths, 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday

Provincial health officials identified 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two deaths.

This brings the total of Manitoba’s COVID-19 cases to 59,446 cases since March 2020.

Of the newly reported cases, 31 were not vaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated and nine were fully vaccinated.

Manitoba now has 584 active cases of the virus with the five-day test positivity rate dropping slightly to 2.9 per cent province-wide.

Total deaths in Manitoba related to the virus now sits at 1,203.

There are 69 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 15 of those patients in the ICU. Breaking down those numbers, 29 patients have active cases of COVID-19 with seven of those receiving critical care.

On Tuesday, 2,364 tests were completed, bringing the total to 956,596 since February 2020.

When it comes to variants of concern, the majority continue to be unspecified with 9,073 cases. There have been 7,252 Alpha cases and 1,313 cases of the Delta variant.

Manitoba's vaccine uptake continues to grow as 83.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake in the province with 86.6 per cent, while the Southern Health Region has the lowest at 64.7 per cent.