2 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 75 in hospital

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend.

A spokesperson said the latest deaths were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. The region’s death toll now sits at 383.

The latest COVID-19 data on the region’s dashboard shows 75 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in local intensive care units.

Lab-confirmed active cases dropped by 72, now sitting at 967. There were another 195 cases reported since Friday’s update. Of those, 43 were from Sunday.

The region has reported 39,707 lab-confirmed cases to date since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 30 active outbreaks in high-risk settings listed on the region’s dashboard, including 14 in long-term care or retirement homes, nine in hospitals and seven in congregate settings.

Health partners in the region have administered 1,252,266 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 88.2 per cent have one dose, 84.2 per cent have two doses and 48.0 per cent have received a booster dose. The region’s vaccine dashboard will only update on Mondays and Thursdays for the rest of February.

In Ontario, there are 1,369 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 394 in provincial ICUs.

Another 1,765 lab-confirmed cases were reported Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,074,485.

There were eight deaths reported in Ontario Monday, for a total of 12,101 since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto