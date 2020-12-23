Two passengers aboard a Delta flight bound for Atlanta opened a cabin door and activated the slide to exit the plane while it was taxiing to a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport Monday morning, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told CNN.

The New York Times reported that a large service dog also deplaned with them.

After they exited the plane, the aircraft returned to the gate and deplaned customers normally, Durrant said.

He said the airline was able to accommodate the remaining passengers on alternate flights.

"Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening," Durrant said.

In a statement to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration said the two passengers who opened the emergency exit door and slid out have been arrested by law enforcement.

CNN has reached out to The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for more information.