2 dogs rescued from London house fire

Two dogs have been rescued from a house fire on Elgin Street near Hamilton Road.

London fire crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m. on Monday and found live fire in the attic.

The initial damage estimate is $100,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Incident update 2: ventilation completed. Fire Investigators requested. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/4Yhgb6P5uN