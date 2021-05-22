2 drivers ticketed for allegedly not stopping at COVID-19 travel checkpoints on May long weekend

B.C. RCMP say they have ticketed two drivers for failing to stop at COVID-19 travel checkpoints, and turned around more than 100 vehicles for not meeting the criteria of essential travel.

The news comes as the traffic control unit provides an update on travel checkpoints for the May long weekend. The checkpoints, set up in four spots across the province, are in place to enforce the temporary ban on non-essential travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in an email that two drivers were “charged for allegedly failing to stop for police,” which is against B.C.’s emergency protection act travel restrictions and carries a $230 fine. Both were charged in the Old Toll Booths area of Highway 5, which is one of the checkpoint locations.

O’Donaghey also provided numbers for several of the checkpoints from Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22. Police are not staffing the checkpoints around the clock, and therefore their numbers do not reflect the total number of vehicles travelling along those highways. However, the data shows that officers turned more than 100 vehicles around for not meeting the criteria of essential travel.

Thursday, May 20

Highway 3, Manning Park: 336 vehicles, one vehicle turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 732 vehicles, two vehicles turned around.

Friday May 21, 2021

Highway 99, Lillooet: 187 vehicles were checked, 10 vehicles turned around.

Highway 3, Manning Park: 519 vehicles were checked, 28 vehicles turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 1,776 vehicles were checked, nine vehicles turned around. Two drivers charged for allegedly failing to stop for police.

Highway 1, Boston Bar: 354 vehicles were checked, eight vehicles turned around.

Saturday May 22, 2021

Highway 99, Lillooet: 165 vehicles were checked, 24 vehicles turned around.

Highway 3, Manning Park: 183 vehicles were checked, 18 vehicles turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 615 vehicles were checked, six vehicles turned around.

Earlier this week, police announced that they were ramping up enforcement at the check points, saying they were "increasing the number and duration" of road checks through Victoria Day.

The government temporarily banned non-essential travel between three designated regions of the province in April, and the RCMP has been setting up rotating road checks at four locations for the past two-and-a-half weeks to intercept drivers.

Last weekend saw a significant spike in traffic, with officers stopping 2,069 vehicles from May 14 to 16. Some 30 drivers agreed to turn around voluntarily, authorities said.

By comparison, officers stopped 1,412 vehicles from May 6 to 8, and only one driver was turned around.



This story was updated on May 23 from a previous version to provide new information.