2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to Ukraine
Two chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
Mike Vande Wiel, who is the head of the wheelchair committee for Knights of Columbus in Duncan, recently saw a news item that showed a man in Ukraine carrying a lady in a wheelbarrow and wanted to help.
"We suspect that with this particular war going on that the need will be great, and so will the demand for wheelchairs," he told CTV News.
The local chapter of the Knights of Columbus is working with the Lions Club in Duncan.
The groups hope to raise $20,000 and have partnered with the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation – which is a partner of the Global Wheelchair Program – to purchase wheelchairs at a lower cost of $195 each.
The donations raised will be used to buy the wheelchairs and deliver them to Ukraine.
Donations can be made online at the fundraiser website or by e-transfer to Wheelchairs100@gmail.com[.]
All cash donations are tax deductible.
More information about the fundraiser can be found on its Facebook page.
