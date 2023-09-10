2 Durham police officers injured after driver of stolen vehicle hits 2 cruisers in Oshawa

Two males are in police custody after two officers and two cruisers were struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle on Sunday night in Oshawa.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the area of Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, just north of Highway 401.

The officers from Durham Regional Police “suffered minor injuries,” police said in a tweet.

They also said that the vehicle that struck the police cruisers were stolen from the Whitby area and has been involved in “multiple collisions.”

People were urged to avoid the area as Ritson at Dean was closed while police investigate. The road has since reopened.

More to come. This is a developing story.