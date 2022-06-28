2 Edmonton arts and performance festivals merge

A partnership has formed between two well-known summer festivals in Edmonton. The Works Art and Design Festival and the Edmonton Street Performers Festival will be held at the same time, in one location.

“We couldn’t be partnered with a more compatible art form I think,” said Paul Bezaire, Edmonton International Street Performers Festival Director.

“We’re just so happy to be working together,” he added.

“Really looking forward to not just being here, but being here in a big way and celebrating that full festival experience that we’ve been craving for a long time,” said Amber Rooke, the Works Art and Design Festival artistic director.

This year’s joint festival will feature around 17 exhibits and 35 performance groups.

“I think that’s pretty epic,” said magician Jay Flair. “The fact that we’re able to bring performance arts and visual arts and then just smush it together in one space so that people can enjoy both of them at the same time.”

It’s also the first time since the pandemic the festivals are making a full-scale return.

“In January we didn’t know what July was going to look like, and so we thought we can do this together. We can make sure that something happens if we team up,” said Rooke.

The joint festival runs July 8 to July 17 in Churchill Square.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.