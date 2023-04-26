2 Edmonton girls coerced into working in sex trade, man charged: ALERT

A man is facing more than 30 charges after an investigation into the trafficking of at least two teen girls from the Edmonton area.

In May 2022, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) began an investigation into the sexual exploitation of two 15-year-old girls.

“We believe that this man was sexually exploiting these two underaged girls, manipulating and coercing them to work in the sex trade,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Hayes of ALERT.

On April 12, 2023, Phillip Matombo, 22, of Edmonton was arrested and charged with a total of 34 charges in connection with the case, including:

Three counts of trafficking a person under 18;

Three counts of procuring a person under 18;

Four counts of advertising sexual services;

Two counts of material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18;

Four counts of arrangement of sexual offenses using telecommunications;

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Two counts of distribution of intimate images;

Possession of child pornography;

Distributing child pornography;

Attempt to obstruct justice;

Two counts of attempt to obstruct justice – judicial proceeding;

Uttering threats to cause death;

Eight counts of breach of recognizance conditions;

During the investigation, police also identified two other girls who Matombo allegedly attempted to lure into the sex trade.

Police say the victims are now receiving the necessary supports.