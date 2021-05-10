2 Edmonton grocery stores to become FreshCo next spring

Grocery store shoppers in Edmonton and Fort McMurray will have another store to choose from as FreshCo plans to open three new stores in Alberta.

The grocery chain plans to open one new store in downtown Fort McMurray in winter 2021 and two stores in Edmonton in spring 2022.

The locations in Edmonton will be in the Jasper Gates and Lewis Estates neighbourhoods.

Fort McMurray’s downtown Safeway will close this summer and reopen as a renovated and rebranded FreshCo.

The Safeway in Jasper Gates and Sobeys in Lewis Estates will close for renovations in the fall and reopen as a FreshCo in spring 2022.

According to a press release, all the pharmacy locations will be open throughout construction and patient files will not be interrupted.

FreshCo will share confirmed opening dates once they are confirmed.

“At FreshCo, we are committed to providing our customers the freshest foods at a price that can’t be beat,” a statement from the grocery store chain said. “Our customers have access to both local and international fresh food items and produce, as well as a variety of multicultural foods.”

“FreshCo’s low prices and diverse product offering will help customers in our communities make every dollar count,” they added.