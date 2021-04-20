2 Edmonton men face charges after Lethbridge incident leads to discovery of loaded gun, cocaine and cash

Two Edmonton men face charges after Lethbridge police seized a loaded handgun after responding to a disturbance call at a Lethbridge residence.

The incident took place April 15 on the 200 block of 20 Street North in Lethbridge, and when police arrived, they discovered that two men had already left the residence. A foot chase took place, and police were able to arrest the suspects, despite a brief struggle where one suspect tried to take away the officer's pepper spray.

Police discovered a loaded .357 Magnum nearby, as well as 5.5 grams of cocaine and $735 in cash.

George Ishiekwene 25, faces the following charges:

* Possession of a firearm obtained by criminal activity;

* Resisting arrest;

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking and;

* Possession of the proceeds of crime

Ishiekwene was released. He is set to appear in court May 14, 2021.

Braudy Solano, 23, faces the following charges:

* Two counts of assaulting an officer;

* One count of attempt to disarm a police officer;

* Mischief and;

* Uttering threats

Solano was released to appear in court June 9, 2021.