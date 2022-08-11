2 Edmonton seniors who disappeared overnight found safe

The two local seniors who disappeared after an alarm at a care facility in southeast Edmonton Wednesday night have been found.

Gail Buckley, 67, and Larry Clausen, 81, left the Good Samaritan Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre in southeast Edmonton after a building alarm went off around 7 p.m., police were told.

The Edmonton Police Service asked for the public's help to find them early Thursday morning.

Early afternoon, police said the seniors were found safe and unharmed.

In a statement to CTV News, Good Samaritan Society said the residents returned this morning and that it would review the incident.