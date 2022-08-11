2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
Gail Buckley, 67, and Larry Clausen, 81, left the Good Samaritan Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre in southeast Edmonton after a building alarm went off on Wednesday around 7 p.m., police were told.
Both also have other medical concerns that require care, EPS said in the notice.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.
Buckley was described as short with light brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a white and grey t-shirt with jeans. Police said she is very familiar with the area of Youville Drive E and 58 Street in Mill Woods and may go there.
Clausen wears glasses and had a blue jacket and khaki pants on the last time he was seen. He has white-grey hair and is balding on the top. He usually uses a walker, police said, but does not have it with him.
